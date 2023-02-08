Forum Players take the stage Thursday through Saturday in 'Tartuffe' at GCC

Press Release:

The GCC Forum Players are excited to present Moliere's "Tartuffe," translated into English verse by Richard Wilbur. Performances will be held February 9-11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Stuart Steiner Theatre at Genesee Community College, 1 College Road, Batavia.

The show follows the chaos surrounding the titular character who completely entrances Orgon, a wealthy patriarch, into giving away his fortune, his family and even some dangerous secrets. Will the family reveal Tartuffe for the scoundrel he is or will Tartuffe take hold of the estate and ruin this family forever?

Originally written in the 1600's, "Tartuffe" was condemned for its unflinching takedown of religious hypocrisy and the odd behaviors of the upper classes. This production, set among Miami's elite of the 1980s, takes a skewer to televangelist con artists, clueless yuppies, corporate greed, and unending consumption, all to the sounds of new-wave synth-pop.

GCC Forum Players "Tartuffe" Cast List:

Kassi Carlson as Orgon

Claudette Hill as Elmire

Cameron Liedmann as Cleante

Cass Dzielski as Dorine

Marc Sapareto as Damis

Jocelyn Coburn as Mariane

Gyandro Marselia as Valere

Anthony Haitz as Tartuffe

Lauren Ruch as Mme. Pernelle

Bella Wheeler as Flipote

Chris Hansgen as Laurent

Ophelia Walton as M. Loyal

Jeriko Suzette as Officer

Production Directed and Designed by Brodie McPherson

Producer: Maryanne Arena

Box Office Assistant: Jessica Skehan

Dance Captain: Tiffany Smith

Tickets are available at the door and online. The Genesee Center for the Arts Box Office accepts cash, checks and card payments. Seating is first-come, first-served and there is no assigned seating when purchasing tickets. Ticket prices are as follows:

$10 General Admission

$5 for GCC faculty/staff, seniors 55+ and non-GCC students

Admission is free for GCC students with student ID

The play features comedic violence, sexual situations, and illicit substance use. Tartuffe is not appropriate for children under 16.

Photos courtesy of Genesee Community College.