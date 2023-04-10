Foss posts 299; three top 230 mark at Mancuso's

Press release:

Curtis Foss of Medina finished the Sneezy's Monday Night League at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion on a high note last week, posting a 299 game and 739 series.

The high-scoring right-hander concluded the season with a 239 average in the Genesee Region USBC league.

Three bowlers topped the 230 mark at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia as well:

Brian Cline of Middleport and Scott Culp of Honeoye Falls closed out the Mancuso Real Estate League with 758 and 699, respectively. Cline raised his final average to 235, best at the 24-lane center, while Culp ended with a 232 mark.

Mike Pettinella of Batavia rolled a 724 series in the Turnbull Heating Triples League, also finishing at 232 for the season.

In action at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, Laurie Morgante recorded a 257 game and 690 series in the Wednesday Men's Handicap League.

For a list of high scores for the week, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of the home page.

ASSOCIATION TOURNAMENT CONCLUDES

Prize checks for the Genesee Region USBC Association Tournament, which concluded at Perry Bowling Center and Mount Morris Lanes on April 2, are expected to be mailed on April 17, according to GRUSBC President Gary Kuchler. Unofficial results can be found at www.bowlgr.com.