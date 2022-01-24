Four BPD officers complete basic SWAT school

Press Release:

On December 17, 2021, four members of the City of Batavia Police Department’s Emergency Response Team graduated from DCJS Basic SWAT School training in Livingston County. Basic SWAT School is a four-week intensive school focused on advanced weapons and tactics, forced entry (manual and mechanical), medical training, chemical deployment, distractionary device deployment, multi-terrain navigation, high-risk apprehensions, and specialized event security. The school was hosted by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and was put on over a four-month period.

“The skills and tactics learned are essential to the functions of our Emergency Response Team and will enhance operations even further for our Team.”, stated Chief Shawn Heubusch, “I would like to thank Sheriff Dougherty and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office for hosting us. I want to congratulate the men and women of our department that successfully completed this intensive training and are now more capable to serve our community in times of crisis.”