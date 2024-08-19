Friends and Family 5K celebrates 20 years on September 21

Press Release:

Walk or run along rolling country hills and past corn and hayfields to help support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Arc GLOW will be hosting its 20th annual Friends & Family 5K and Fun Walk on September 21. It is an event which gives people of all ages and skill levels an opportunity to participate. It also welcomes and embraces the participation of the people Arc GLOW serves, aligning with their mission to support people with disabilities in partnership with their families and community.

Taste of Country, the signature event within the Friends and Family 5K, features a wonderful display of fruits and vegetables donated by area farmers. Runners, walkers, sponsors and volunteers each have the opportunity to take some home with them.

Arc GLOW expects over 300 runners and walkers this year. The event’s post party features live music by The Buffalo Road Show with Jim and Babe Catino, kid’s activities, food, beverages and award ceremony.

Sandy Konfederath has been the race director since the event began. It originally started in Batavia, but due to planned road reconstruction, the event was moved to the country in 2008.

“It was our best decision ever,” Konfederath said. “Because along with the country route, we incorporated the country theme.”

Mary Anne Graney

The Friends and Family 5K began as a memorial to Mary Anne Graney, a parent, educator, advocate and friend to Arc GLOW who died in 2004. Her dedication to people with IDD and their families enriches countless lives. The Bluebonnet sponsorship is in honor of Graney’s Texas roots.

The Graney family is pleased funds raised in the 5K help support education through the Mary Anne Graney Memorial Scholarship program, which is presented to area high school seniors planning to further their studies in human services, special education or related fields. The event also helps fund various programs and services Arc GLOW offers for individuals with IDD.

Terri Carr Krieger

In 2017, the Friends and Family 5K combined forces with the former 5K held in memory of Arc staff member Terri Carr Krieger. Krieger was a longtime employee who lost her battle with cancer in 1997. The Blue Spruce sponsor level is in Krieger’s honor.

Dr. Ramon M. Rocha

Finally, for many years the Livingston-Wyoming 5K was held in memory of Dr. Ramon M. Rocha. He passionately believed in the possibilities of life, and has been an endless source of inspiration for people of all ages and abilities.

A beloved family man and enthusiastic volunteer, the Blue Knight sponsorship connects Dr. Rocha to SUNY Geneseo where he was a respected professor.

“We’ve had sponsors and donors support us in this event since day one,” Konfederath said. “It’s an inclusive event for people of all abilities, and we’re so incredibly thankful for the continued support we receive to make sure this can happen every year.”

The Friends & Family 5K will take place Sept. 21 where check-in begins at 8:45 a.m. and the race beings at 10 a.m. Race t-shirts will be guaranteed for all participants who register by Sept. 10 and until quantities last for walk-ins. It will be held at the Arc Day Habilitation Center, located at 4603 Barrville Road in Elba.

For anyone who wishes to sponsor the 5K, contact Sandy Konfederath at (585) 343-1123 ext. 1715 or skonfederath@arcglow.org by Aug. 26.

Walkers and runners wishing to pre-register and save can do so online at ArcGLOW.org/Event/Friends-Family-5K-and-Fun-Walk or by contacting Konfederath. Runners cost $25 and walkers are $20.