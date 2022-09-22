Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

September 22, 2022 - 12:03pm

Friends of the Rink host scrap metal drive fundraiser

posted by Press Release in Friends of the Rink, David M. McCarthy Ice Arena, batavia.

Press Release:

The Friends of the Rink organization will be sponsoring a Community Scrap Metal Drive Fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena (rear parking lot), 22 Evans St., Batavia, New York.

All proceeds will be used to fund needed ice rink improvement projects.

Unacceptable items include – refrigerators, vehicle wheel rims with tires attached, items containing mercury, items with fluids inside or out – gas, oil, hydraulic oil, tar, etc.

This event held in cooperation with Ed Arnold Scrap Processors, Corfu, New York.

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break