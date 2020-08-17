Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.18, the same for three consecutive weeks. One year ago, the price was $2.63. The New York State average is $2.25 – down one cent from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.82. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $2.21 (down one cent since last week)

Buffalo - $2.18 (no change since last week)

Ithaca - $2.18 (no change since last week)

Rochester - $2.21 (down one cent since last week)

Rome - $2.29 (down one cent since last week)

Syracuse - $2.17 (down one cent since last week)

Watertown - $2.28 (no change since last week)

Gas prices remain stable both locally and nationally. The national average price is parked at $2.18 again this week. As many schools begin to open down south, either remotely or in person, summer travel will slow and gasoline demand for leisure use should follow. Here in the Northeast, gas demand for travel purposes will likely remain steady through Labor Day as families squeeze in final summer road trips. Current travel trends have families looking for destinations within New York State now while saving larger trips for 2021.