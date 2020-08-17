Gas prices remain stable
Press release from AAA:
Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.18, the same for three consecutive weeks. One year ago, the price was $2.63. The New York State average is $2.25 – down one cent from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.82. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
- Batavia - $2.21 (down one cent since last week)
- Buffalo - $2.18 (no change since last week)
- Ithaca - $2.18 (no change since last week)
- Rochester - $2.21 (down one cent since last week)
- Rome - $2.29 (down one cent since last week)
- Syracuse - $2.17 (down one cent since last week)
- Watertown - $2.28 (no change since last week)
Gas prices remain stable both locally and nationally. The national average price is parked at $2.18 again this week. As many schools begin to open down south, either remotely or in person, summer travel will slow and gasoline demand for leisure use should follow. Here in the Northeast, gas demand for travel purposes will likely remain steady through Labor Day as families squeeze in final summer road trips. Current travel trends have families looking for destinations within New York State now while saving larger trips for 2021.
From Gas Buddy:
"For the seventh straight week and now some 53 days, the national average price of gasoline has stayed in a range of less than a nickel, an incredible feat for the summer driving season, and a level of summer stability we haven't seen in decades," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "However, with new data from the Pay with GasBuddy payments card showing weekly demand last week rose to a fresh coronavirus high, we may see some upside in oil prices propelled by the good news that demand is solidly moving higher again. Should demand continue to rebound, its only natural that with less oil on global markets, prices are likely to drift to the upside if the situation continues to improve. "