GC Fair set for July 24-31, careful planning for safety and health continues

Press release:

Genesee County Fair Supporters/Exhibitors:

We are ready to move forward with the 2021 Genesee County Fair being an in-person event, but recognize the need to ensure that there is a plan in place that is supported by New York State Department of Health and Local Officials.

These plans are to help to ensure the safety of all exhibitors, vendors and visitors.

The Genesee County Agricultural Society has been meeting frequently to discuss all options on whether we can move forward with planning an in-person/ live fair this July.

During this time we will continue to communicate with our Genesee County officials as well as monitoring other large events in the county and state to ensure we can offer a safe environment in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

We will also be working closely with the Genesee County 4H Programs to come up with schedules, safety plans and items that are necessary when planning the 2021 fair. We want to ensure that our youth are given the opportunity to show and enjoy their animals and other projects.

Genesee County Fair dates are planned for July 24th through July 31st.

Our hope is to be able to host the Genesee County Fair in person for our community to enjoy.

We just wanted to thank you all for your patience as we are planning the event.

We will be sharing information on our Facebook page, Instagram, website and other social media avenues. We look forward to seeing you all in July!