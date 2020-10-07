GC Job Development Bureau hosts Virtual Job Fair via Zoom on Oct. 15, register by Oct. 14

Press release:

Genesee County Job Development Bureau is hosting a Virtual Job Fair via Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 15th from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Register by Oct. 14th at (585) 344-2042 or emailing [email protected]

Whether you are hoping to find a fresh start, a better job, or a new career direction; job seekers will find some exciting opportunities at the Virtual Job Fair. Job

“We are excited to partner with the GLOW Workforce Development Board to bring employers and job seekers together,” said Teresa Van Son, director of the Genesee County Job Development Bureau.

Local employers will be in attendance, eager to hire for immediate openings in a range of occupations. The job fair is open to the entire community.

“This virtual event links potential workers with great employers looking to hire. The job fair is a way to connect face-to-face,” Van Son said.

Come prepared by attending our Job Fair Success Virtual Workshop on Oct. 13th at 2 p.m. (call 344-2042 to register). Learn how to make the most of a job fair and turn it into a job offer!

You can also register for the Interviewing Skills Virtual Workshop on Oct. 20th at 2 p.m.

For more information, please contact the Genesee County Career Center, at 585-344-2042 or [email protected]