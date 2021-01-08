GC officials alert residents about new state law impacting some property tax exemption renewals

Press release:

On Dec. 28, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo signed the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act of 2020.

Certain provisions were included with this law to eliminate the requirement to file property tax exemption renewal applications for the Senior Citizens exemption and the Limited Income Disability exemption in 2021.

Property owners who received either of those exemptions on the 2020 assessment roll do not have to send a request to their local assessor to continue receiving the exemption for 2021 as the exemption will automatically roll over.

There are some exceptions where an application for an exemption for 2021 may be requested at the discretion of each assessing jurisdiction.

This includes a change in one’s primary residence; another owner being added to the deed; property transferring to a new owner; or a person who has died. This law also only applies to renewal applications, if you are looking to receive either of these exemptions for the first time you must still apply with your local assessor.

“Residents should be aware that this law does not impact the STAR program, however, anyone who received an Enhanced STAR exemption in 2020 will continue to have their income automatically verified via the State’s income verification program,” said Genesee County Legislature Chair Shelley Stein. “So, typically no action should be required to continue receiving an Enhanced STAR exemption as well.”

For more information, residents are urged to contact their local Assessor or Real Property Tax Services in the Genesee County Treasurer’s Office at (585) 344-2550, ext. 2215.