GC treasurer not seeking another term, says 'It has been an honor and privilege'

Submitted photo of

Scott German.

Genesee County Treasurer Scott D. German has announced that after five terms as Treasurer and what will be 31 years in the County Treasurer’s Office at year-end 2024, he will not be seeking another term as County Treasurer so that he can pursue other opportunities.

German started his career on Jan. 1, 1994, as Deputy Treasurer, becoming County Treasurer on May 1, 2004, by appointment by then Governor George Pataki. Mr. German was elected County Treasurer in November of 2004 and has run four additional times.

Treasurer German was elected by his fellow New York State County Treasurers to serve as President of the New York State County Treasurers and Finance Officers Association in 2012. In 2016, German was named New York State Finance Officer of the Year by his peers.

For the past 10 years, German has been one of two New York State Directors to the National Association of County Collectors, Treasurers, and Finance Officers (NACCTFO), an elected position by his New York State colleagues.

In 2020, Mr. German was presented the Inaugural National Leadership Award from a Pittsford NY company Three + One, which does business with hundreds of municipalities nationwide in assisting with liquidity analysis. German was presented this award for his role in maximizing the return on Genesee County’s cash.

Mr. German wishes to thank the voters of Genesee County for the last 20 years for entrusting him with the county’s finances. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of this county as the county’s Chief Fiscal Officer,” German said.

“I wish to thank all the county legislators that he had the opportunity to work with and the Genesee County Republican Committee for their support over the last 20 years. I’d also like to thank all of the employees of the Treasurer’s Office who I have had the pleasure to work with over the last 31 years. It is those employees that I owe a debt of gratitude to for their work that has allowed me to be a successful County Treasurer.”

German also wishes to thank his three deputies for their loyalty, dedication, and hard work over the last 21 years. They are L. Matthew Landers who served 10 years, James Stack for one year, and Kevin J. Andrews for the final 10 years of German’s tenure as County Treasurer.