GCC Board of Trustees honor a legend on and off the court, Dr. James Sunser

Press Release:

On Wednesday, Feb. 7, the Genesee Community College Board of Trustees took the opportunity during halftime of their Men's final home basketball game of the season to celebrate the career of someone who has been a true legend both on and off the court.

Dr. James Sunser is concluding his final academic year as President of Genesee Community College, and this was the first of a few events planned to honor his service.

Throughout Dr. Sunser's career, he was known to step onto the basketball court with students. His willingness to engage in friendly matches, share his love for the game, and connect with students beyond the traditional walls of academia has set him apart as a leader.

Dr. Sunser's approachability and enthusiasm, whether in a Board Meeting Room or on the Basketball Court, created an atmosphere where students feel not only supported but genuinely connected.

That evening, those present not only honored his role on the court, but his role in shaping the course of this institution. In his 13-year career at the college, Dr. Sunser has been a leader who has tirelessly worked toward the betterment of the college and the success of its students.

During Dr. Sunser's tenure, his efforts spearheaded major capital campaigns for the Student Success Center and the Richard C. Call Arena. Innovative academic and student spaces were also developed such as a state-of-the-art criminal justice lab, vet tech lab, solar electric lab, and student eSports space.

In addition, his leadership within the GCC Foundation led to extensive renovations of College Village to provide students with enhanced living space, social space, and technological improvements.

Dr. Sunser accepted a basketball signed by each Trustee as a token of their appreciation to symbolize their heartfelt gratitude for his outstanding contributions and commitment to students.