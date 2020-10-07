GCC hosts two virtual Open House events this fall, Oct. 17 and Nov. 11, register now

Press release:

Genesee Community College will host two virtual Open House events this fall for students and families to learn all about what the College has to offer!

The first event will take place online from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, where participants will be able to listen to and watch presentations from all types of areas of the College including various Academic Departments, the Admissions team, Athletics, Financial Aid, Student Success, Student Engagement and Inclusion, and more!

These special Virtual Open House events will also give virtual attendees an opportunity to ask questions and get answers! A complete schedule of the virtual event presentations is available on the registration page for each event date.

Register now at www.genesee.edu/VisitGCC to attend either GCC Fall Virtual Open House on Saturday, Oct. 17 or Wednesday, Nov. 11.

For more information contact GCC's Admissions Office at 1-866-CALL-GCC or by email at [email protected].

When: Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Where: Register to attend at www.genesee.edu/VisitGCC

Who: Anyone interested in attending GCC!