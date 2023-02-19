GCC marks 35th anniversary of Rural Police Training Academy

Press release:

The Rural Police Training Academy is proud to announce its 35th anniversary of providing top-quality training to police officers and pre-employment recruits in Western New York.

Since 1985, the RPTA has accepted recruits from across the region, offering a yearly basic course that runs from early April to the following early March, as well as a variety of in-service courses throughout the year in cooperation with the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.

The RPTA's basic course features classes on Tuesdays, a majority of Wednesdays and Thursdays, from April to the end of December. Physical agility testing is required for enrollment, which will be scheduled in the weeks leading up to the start of the Academy.

Both full and part-time officers, including those over the age of 35, are welcome to enroll, as well as pre-employment candidates who are at least 19 years old and have no felony or criminal convictions. A background investigation is required for all pre-employment candidates.

"We are thrilled to celebrate 35 years of providing exceptional training and education to law enforcement professionals in Western New York," said director of the Rural Police Training Academy Doug Brooks. "The RPTA is dedicated to producing well-prepared, confident officers who are committed to serving their communities with the highest level of professionalism."

"Congratulations to the Rural Police Training Academy on their 35th anniversary of providing top-quality training to police officers and pre-employment recruits in Western New York. The RPTA plays a vital role in training and preparing law enforcement professionals, and their commitment to producing well-prepared and confident officers who serve their communities with the highest level of professionalism is commendable. We are proud to have such an outstanding organization in our community," said Dr. Craig Lamb, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Genesee Community College.

Applications are now being emailed for the 35th Annual RPTA Class beginning in April 2023. If interested, please email RPTA Director Brooks at [email protected] and ask that an application packet be sent to you for the 2023 Academy. Your email should include your name, phone number and preferred email. Seats are limited! More information can be found at https://www.genesee.edu/about/offices-departments/best- center/professional-development/rural-police-training-academy/.