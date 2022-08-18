GCC offering micro-credentials in seven career fields

Press release:

Today's competitive workforce is in a constant state of evolution. The introduction of new systems, products and services, and the drive for improved efficiencies in an ever-challenging marketplace require employers to evaluate, update and realign teams to best meet the changing demands of their industry. To help employees build their skill sets and keep up, Genesee Community College is excited to offer enrollment for its Business and Commerce Micro-credential programs available this fall semester, which begins September 6, 2022.

Micro-credentials are academic programs, similar to degree programs, that have been dramatically trimmed to just 9 to 15 credit hours that include only core courses relevant to specific skills, training, and knowledge in that discipline. Designed to be earned in as quickly as one semester, a Micro-credential is the ideal way to build a resume to take advantage of career advancement opportunities, get started in a new industry or even to explore a career path without the commitment of an expensive or time-consuming four-year degree.

GCC's Micro-Credential programs offer students a high-quality education in a reduced time frame and limited cost - only course tuition plus course-related books and fees. Business and Commerce micro-credential programs available for enrollment for the Fall 2022 semester are:

The Human Resource Management Micro-credential focuses on human resources including legal compliance, diversity and inclusion, succession planning, recruitment, retention, and much more!

The Event Management Micro-credential provides value to anyone wanting to start a career in event planning, advance their career, or change careers and enter the event planning field.

The Professional Sales Micro-credential provides up-and-coming as well as seasoned sales professionals across industry lines with a skill set that starts and actively advances professional careers in sales.

The Entrepreneurship Micro-credential is designed to provide students with a strong foundation in new venture creation and operation. Micro-credential earners will be able to identify new business opportunities, research markets, understand costs, set prices and launch a new business or help an existing business to expand their product/service lines. Understanding entrepreneurship will provide earners with the power to expand their personal wealth or build their career as a key leader of an existing organization.

The Supply Chain Management Micro-credential is designed to provide individuals with a broad understanding of the primary functions and coordination of areas ranging from purchasing, inventory control, warehouse management, operations, production and transportation.

The Medical Office Assistant Micro-credential is designed to provide students with a firm foundation for the medical office environment, focused on development of a strong foundation of terminology, forms and billing, and medical office procedures.

The Accounting Fundamentals Micro-credential is designed to teach individuals introductory financial, managerial and income tax skills with a focus on the use of computer technology for accounting applications.

"While none of us can predict the changes that will affect our industry, organization or jobs, the best way to "future proof" our careers is to consistently sharpen our skills and expand our capacity. As an example, GCC's HRM Micro-credential could prove to be very valuable to individuals working in a management capacity since it includes topics like how to building strong teams, how to motivate employees, how to think creatively and solve difficult problems in the workplace, and so much more. I would encourage you to take a moment and explore our offerings. We would love to help you grow your future!" Said Dr. Lina LaMattina, director of Business Programs.

The online learning component of micro-credentials is another way the programs enable student success, particularly for those who may be juggling the responsibility of family, healthcare needs, transportation issues or jobs. Upon completion of a micro-credential program, students receive an official college transcript that documents their earned academic credit as well as a specific digital badge that highlights those core skills and competencies that employers search for on resumes, LinkedIn pages and other social media channels. The digital badge, representing the earned micro-credential, sets a GCC candidate apart from the rest.

Additionally, earned micro-credentials generate SUNY academic college credits which are transferable and can be applied toward additional academic degrees in the future including:

GCC associate degrees and certificates

SUNY to SUNY Pathways and Seamless Transfer programs

GCC's many (200+) transfer agreements with baccalaureate institutions

Most colleges and universities nationwide

Tuition assistance is available through SUNY's Reimagine Workforce grant. For eligibility requirements, please contact Tish Williams, Project Coordinator, Stay Near, Go Far, Reimagine Workforce Grant at [email protected], 585-343-0055 Ext. 6318. Stay Near, Go Far is funded by a sub-award from the NYS Department of Labor through a U.S. Department of Education Stabilization Fund Reimagine Workforce Preparation grant, administered by SUNY RF.

For more information on GCC's Business and Commerce Micro-credentials, please contact Dr. Lina LaMattina, Director of Business programs at [email protected], 585-343-0055 Ext. 6319.