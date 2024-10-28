GCC to present Stephen King's "Misery" November 8 and 9

Press Release:

Genesee Community College's (GCC) Stuart Steiner Theatre will stage the chilling thriller Misery, adapted by William Goldman from the iconic Stephen King novel, this November. Performances will take place on November 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee on November 10 at 2 p.m.

Goldman's gripping adaptation, which first premiered on Broadway in 2015, brings King's horror masterpiece to the stage, telling the story of novelist Paul Sheldon and his unsettling encounter with fan-turned-captor, Annie Wilkes.

As Paul recovers from a car accident at Annie's isolated home, he soon realizes that her obsession with his work goes far beyond admiration. Held captive and forced to write under terrifying conditions, Paul's survival hinges on his ability to appease his captor-creating a tense and suspenseful psychological battle.

Misery has been described as a fast-paced, edge-of-your-seat thriller. "There are no lulls in famed screenwriter William Goldman's 90-minute stage adaptation of the Stephen King story, which Goldman himself translated into the 1990 film," said WNBC NY.

Directed by Maryanne Arena, the production will feature Paul Sheldon played by Tony Haitz, and Maryanne Arena taking on the role of Annie Wilkes. Joshua Lang, a fellow graduate of the GCC Theatre Arts program, will portray Buster. Scenic, lighting and sound design will be overseen by Sandor Nagar.

Content Warning: This production contains graphic violence, explicit language, gunshots, frightening moments, adult themes, strobe lights and the use of fake blood. Viewer discretion is advised.

Ticket Information:

General Admission: $10

Non-GCC Students, Seniors (55+), and Children (under 16): $5

GCC Students, Faculty and Staff (with valid ID): Free admission (available only at the box office)

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.genesee.edu/campus-life/center-for-the-arts, at the campus art gallery during operating hours, or at the box office, which opens one hour before each performance.

For more information or to reserve tickets, contact Maryanne Arena at mcarena@genesee.edu or the box office at boxoffice@genesee.edu.