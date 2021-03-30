GCC's 2021 Commencement Ceremony is online only on May 22, keynote speaker is former VP at MCC

Submitted photo and press release:

On Saturday, May 22, Genesee Community College will recognize its students during its 53rd Commencement Ceremony, taking place completely online . Honoring this group of deserving achievers, will be keynote speaker, Susan Salvador, Ed.D., former vice president for Student Affairs at Monroe Community College in Rochester.

"Operating in such close-knit communities and working with our small class sizes, our faculty and staff were heart-broken when we had to postpone our traditional in-person commencement and move to a completely online event in 2020," said Genesee Community College President James Sunser.

"As we came to realize the 2021 commencement would also be virtual, our talented teams rolled up their sleeves and got right to work. We all found comfort in putting our best efforts into creating something special for our students, and we are pleased that they will get to hear from Dr. Salvador."

Building on the success from last year's video-style graduation ceremony, GCC is planning a similar online broadcast for the class of 2021. Salvador's address will come to the esteemed graduates as part of their online ceremony.

Salvador is currently a highly experienced consultant, trainer and speaker on student affairs practices and student learning. In addition to serving as vice president for Student Affairs at Monroe Community College in Rochester, she served in that capacity at Northampton Community College in Bethlehem, Pa., and was a search associate for William Spelman Executive Search.

Salvador was a contributing author to "Learning Reconsidered: A Campus-wide Focus on the Student Experience" as well as a member of the National Writing Team to produce the inventory statements for the "Principles of Good Practice for Student Affairs," publications sponsored by American College Personnel Association (ACPA) and National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA).

She has served as a consultant for community colleges establishing housing and residence life programs, an author of articles on the impact and philosophical change of residence halls on two-year colleges, and a lecturer in the Educational Foundations Department at Buffalo State College to teach Community College Administration.

In addition, she served as president of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester Board and as a member of: the Golisano Children's Hospital Board at the University of Rochester Medical Center; the National Advisory Group for the National Technical Institute of the Deaf at Rochester Institute of Technology; the National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House Development Committee; the Young Women's College Prep Public School of Rochester Foundation; the Wegmans Hillside Work-Scholarship Rochester Program Board of Directors; and the Paperclip Communications Community College National Advisory Board.

Salvador was president of ACPA from 2010-2011 and is a Diamond Honoree. She served as an ACPA Educational Leadership Foundation trustee, chair of Commissions and member of the Senior Student Affairs Advisory and External Relations Advisory Boards, among other leadership roles.

Inspiring students throughout her career, Salvador has received: the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society's Distinguished Administrator Award; a Certificate of Merit from the New York State Assembly for significant contributions to the student personnel profession; an Outstanding Contribution to the Profession Award from the College Student Personnel Association of New York State; and the 2004 Mildred Bulpitt Woman of the Year Award from the American Association for Women in Community Colleges. She was an ATHENA Award nominee sponsored by the Women's Council of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and was inducted into MCC's Sports Hall of Fame in 2003.

She has a Doctorate in Higher Education Administration from The University of Michigan, a master's degree in College Student Personnel/Counseling from The Pennsylvania State University and a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Siena College.

As Genesee Community College continues to develop its #SUNYGCC21 virtual commencement, details will be made available on www.genesee.edu/commencement.