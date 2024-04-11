GCC's Forum Players present Sondheim's 'Into the Woods'

Press Release:

Join GCC's Forum Players as they present "Into the Woods" April 25 - 27 at 7 p.m. and April 28 at 2 p.m. at the Stuart Steiner Theatre. Featuring students from various majors at Genesee Community College, this production marks the return of musical theater to GCC after a multi-year hiatus.

Tackling the complexities of Sondheim's classic tale, the cast embarks on the challenging journey of bringing his emotionally rich compositions and clever lyrics to life on stage, recognizing the difficulty and ultimate reward in mastering Sondheim's iconic music.

Into the Woods follows classic fairytale characters on an adventure to fulfill their deepest wishes. The Baker and his Wife want more than anything to have a child, Cinderella desires to attend the King's Festival, and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk.

When the Baker and his Wife realize their wish cannot come true because of a Witch's curse, they set out on a grand quest to break the spell. As their stories intertwine, they will all learn to be careful what they wish for. Even wishes don't come without consequences.

Lapine and Sondheim focused on the characters's individual quests in Act 1. The second act sees the characters dealing with the consequences of their actions and coming together as a community. One of Sondheim's most popular works, Into the Woods features exquisite music, whimsical settings, dark humor, and themes that will stay with the audience long after the curtain closes.

The cast includes Maya Webb as The Giant/The Narrator, Paul Daniszewski as The Baker, Ashlyn Puccio as The Baker's Wife, Isabella Wheeler as Cinderella, Qasim Huzair as Jack, Grace Wheeler as Little Red Riding Hood, Jeriko Suzette Nemeth as The Witch, Marc Sapareto as Cinderella's Prince / Wolf, Jasmine Wessel as Rapunzel, Chris Brown as Rapunzel's Prince, Chris Bush as Jack's Mother, Seth Coburn as the Mysterious Man, Cassidy Crawford as Cinderella's Stepmother, Rosie Carioti-Darling and Sienna Korytkowski as Cinderella's Stepsisters, Shakeem Walcott as Cinderella's Father, Lauren Ruch as Cinderella's Mother / Little Red's Granny, and Aden Chua as The Steward.

Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 for GCC students and seniors. If you are a GCC Student or Employee, tickets are free. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/GCC_IntoTheWoods. Contact boxoffice@genesee.edu with any questions.

Questions for the director? Contact Brodie McPherson at bqmcpherson@genesee.edu

Questions for the vocal director? Contact Lauren Picarro-Hoerbelt at lnpicarrohoerbelt@genesee.edu

General questions can be answered by Jessica Skehan, Arts Center assistant, via email at jeskehan@genesee.edu or call (585) 343-0055 x6490