GCEDC advances $43. 6 million Apple Tree Acres project in Bergen

Press Release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) board of directors advanced an initial resolution for GE Bergen Owner, LLC’s proposed 196,000 square-foot facility at Apple Tree Acres in the town of Bergen at its board meeting on Thursday, June 6.

The proposed facility would be leased to an end user and would create 60 new full-time jobs and generate $38 million in wages and benefits as well as revenues for local governments over ten years.

The project is pending, subject to receiving incentives from the Empire State Development Corporation.

GE Bergen Owner LLC is requesting sales tax exemptions estimated at approximately $1.75 million, a property tax abatement of approximately $2.15 million a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT), and a mortgage tax exemption of $366,000.

The project would generate a $13 fiscal impact for every $1 of proposed incentives. A public hearing for the proposed project agreements will be scheduled in the town of Bergen.