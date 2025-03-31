GCEDC advances expansion projects at Batavia Cold Storage and Apple Tree Acres

Press Release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) board of directors advanced projects at the Genesee Valley Agri-Business Park and Apple Tree Acres at its March 27 meeting.

Batavia Cold Storage, LLC proposes to build a 7,040 sq ft facility on three acres at the Ag Park.

The $800,000 investment will create a cold storage facility to manufacture ice to be bagged and stored for distribution to local companies. The project will create two full-time equivalent positions with an estimated annual salary range between $26,000 and $52,000.

Batavia Cold Storage, LLC is requesting a sales tax exemption estimated at $28,729, a mortgage tax exemption estimated at $7,200, and a property tax abatement estimated at $65,717 based on the incremental increase in assessed value via a new traditional 10-year PILOT. The project is estimated to generate $917,882 in local fiscal impacts, including payroll and tax revenues, for an estimated $12 local benefit for every $1 of requested incentives.

A public hearing on the proposed project agreements will be held in the Town of Batavia.

Appletree Acres, LLC is proposing to add a 20,000 square-foot expansion to an existing 50,000 square-foot warehouse in the Apple Tree Acres corporate park. A smaller version of the project was previously considered and advanced in December 2024. The now $1.237 million investment would create four full-time equivalent positions with an estimated annual salary range between $45,000 and $65,000 plus benefits.

Appletree Acres, LLC is requesting a sales tax exemption estimated at $58,800 and a property tax abatement estimated at $213,336 based on the incremental increase in assessed value generated by the expansion. The project is estimated to generate $3.1 million in local fiscal impacts, including payroll and tax revenues, for an estimated $14 local benefit for every $1 of requested incentives.

A public hearing on the proposed project agreements will be held in the Town of Bergen.