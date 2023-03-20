GCEDC announces annual meeting at Batavia Downs on April 28

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) is inviting community partners to join them for the GCEDC’s annual meeting on Friday, April 28 at Batavia Downs.

The theme of the annual meeting is #GrowingGenesee, highlighting the ripple effects of the past 20 years of economic growth and significant milestones with projects at STAMP, expanding workforce development, and economic growth across Genesee County.

“This event really provides us the opportunity to share our accomplishments over the last year and to express our thanks to all of our public and private sector partners,” said Peter Zeliff, Chairman of the GCEDC Board of Directors.

Registration for the event is available here.

The annual meeting’s keynote speaker, and the GCEDC’s partner of the year, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Past partners of the year include National Grid, Genesee Community College, Genesee County, City & Town of Batavia and the Batavia Development Corporation, National Fuel Corporation, the Town of Alabama, Genesee Valley Educational Partnership, and HP Hood.

“With projects like Plug Power and Edwards growing at STAMP, expansions by our manufacturers and a wave of downtown projects and new investment, there’s no better time to reflect on the previous year and the opportunities for future growth,” said GCEDC President and CEO Steve Hyde. “We are excited to share how Genesee County is growing and connect with our partners at the annual meeting.”