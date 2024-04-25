GCEDC announces changes to sewer line plans for WNY STAMP

Press release:

“The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) is pleased to announce that we are working closely with the towns of Oakfield and Alabama, along with the village of Oakfield and regulatory agencies, to construct a force main to accommodate the current projects at STAMP and a potential future project.

“This project would result in capital improvements to the Village of Oakfield wastewater treatment plant, including the installation of equipment to reduce the current phosphorus discharge into Oak Orchard Creek.

“As the Oakfield line cannot fully replace the Orleans County line, we will continue to pursue the force main to Oak Orchard Creek in the town of Shelby through a different construction method, and we look forward to working with the United States Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Tonawanda Seneca Nation as this process moves forward. The Oakfield plan alleviates the timing pressures for the build-out of the force main to Oak Orchard Creek.

“As a result of being recently notified by the USFWS that our permit for horizontal directional drilling for the force main to Oak Orchard Creek in the town of Shelby has been terminated, we are in the process of submitting a new permit application to propose an open cut construction method which will avoid the types of incidents that resulted from the former method.

“The determination by USFWS is unrelated to claims made by Orleans County regarding the force main to Oak Orchard Creek. Those claims brought by Orleans County were recently dismissed by the State Supreme Court following an Article 78 hearing.”