GCEDC approves $3.8M Le Roy project to create 4 new jobs

Press Release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) board of directors approved a final resolution for a project by 9 Lent Avenue, LLC in the village of Le Roy at their meeting on Thursday, October 3.

The proposed $3.8 million project will renovate an existing 32,500 square-foot structure at 9 Lent Avenue and create 4 new jobs.

9 Lent Avenue, LLC has requested assistance valued at $267,725 in property tax abatements and $77,600 in sales tax exemptions, with the project estimated to generate $3,382,738 in fiscal returns based on new employment and new municipal revenue.