GCEDC board accepts applications for five solar projects

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) board of directors advanced five projects totaling approximately $582.5 million of investments at its board meeting on Tuesday.

The board accepted initial applications from Hecate Energy Cider Solar LLC for a proposed $550 million utility-scale solar project in the towns Elba and Oakfield and for community solar projects in the town of Batavia and LeRoy totaling $20 million. The board also approved final incentives for a $12 million tourism hospitality project.

Hecate Energy Cider Solar LLC is proposing to construct a 500-megawatt utility-scale solar farm on multiple agricultural properties in the towns of Elba and Oakfield. The $550 million project would generate $73.5 million for host municipalities through a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) and community host agreements, including:

$13.18 million to Genesee County

$19.38 million to the Town of Elba

$12.92 million to the Town of Oakfield

$16.85 million to the Elba Central School District

$11.24 million to the Oakfield-Alabama School District

Public hearings will be scheduled for Hecate Energy Cider Solar LLC’s proposed project agreements in the town of Elba and the town of Oakfield.

The GCEDC board also approved a final resolution for 8250 Park Road LLC. The project proposes to invest $12 million for extensive renovations to the Quality Inn & Suites and Palm Island Indoor Water Park.