GCEDC Board accepts applications for incentives for warehouse, DRI project, and two solar projects

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) Board of Directors approved an initial application for incentives and final incentives for projects proposing to invest $18.5 million at its July 1 board meeting.

Gateway GS LLC (Gallina Development) plans to build the third phase of its flex campus at the GCEDC’s Gateway II Corporate Park in the Town of Batavia. The $2.36 million investment will create a 27,000-square-foot facility that would be completed in 2022 for a single logistics-distribution tenant. The future tenant is estimated to create 21 new jobs at an average annual salary of $42,000.

“This investment and the interest generated for the high-quality facilities Gallina Development is constructing at the Gateway II Corporate Park continue the success of Genesee County’s shovel-ready business park development strategy,” said Steve Hyde, president and CEO of the GCEDC.

The GCEDC Board of Directors accepted an initial application for the project. Gallina Development is seeking approximately $386,891 in sales, mortgage, and property tax incentives. The project is estimated to generate $28 in economic activity for every $1 of public investment.

The GCEDC Board of Directors also approved a final resolution for Just Chez Realty LLC. After making improvements to the first floor of 206 E. Main St. in the City of Batavia, Chez Realty LLC is proposing to invest $450,000 to construct two market-rate apartments on the second floor.

The redevelopment of the 13,324-square-foot building is part of the City of Batavia’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). Just Chez Realty will receive approximately $21,000 in sales tax exemptions.

The GCEDC Board of Directors also accepted an application for two community solar projects on Ellicott Street Road in the Town of Batavia. Trousdale Solar LLC and Trousdale Solar II LLC are proposing projects that would generate 5 MW and 4 MW of electricity.

The PILOTs (Payment In Lieu Of Taxes) would result in payments of approximately $930,000 to the Batavia City School District and Genesee County over 15 years. The proposed project agreement is estimated to provide $2.5 million in property and sales tax incentives between the two projects.

With the acceptance of the applications from Gateway GS and Trousdale Solar LLC and Trousdale Solar II LLC, public hearings on the proposed projects will be scheduled in the coming weeks.