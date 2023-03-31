Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 31, 2023 - 7:17pm

GCEDC board approves assistance for Byron solar project

posted by Press Release in byron, Business, solar, GCEDC.

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) board of directors accepted GSPP Route 262, LLC’s initial resolution to construct a 5 MW (AC) community solar project in the town of Byron at its board meeting on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

GSPP Route 262, LLC would generate $4,000 per MW with a 2% annual escalator of PILOT revenues for Genesee County, the Town of Byron, and Byron-Bergen Central School District. 

The project also includes a proposed 15-year host agreement for the town of Byron at $2,000 per MW with a 2% annual increase which would generate approximately $172,934 to the town over the life of the agreement.

In total, GSPP Route 262, LLC is estimated to generate a $627,303 increase in property-tax type revenues to host municipalities resulting in $5.14 in revenue for every $1 generated from the property’s current use.

GSPP Route 262, LLC has requested a sales tax exemption of $1.056 million, a mortgage tax exemption of $70,993 and a property tax exemption of $778,344.

A public hearing on the proposed project will be scheduled in the town of Byron.

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break