GCEDC board approves assistance for Byron solar project

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) board of directors accepted GSPP Route 262, LLC’s initial resolution to construct a 5 MW (AC) community solar project in the town of Byron at its board meeting on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

GSPP Route 262, LLC would generate $4,000 per MW with a 2% annual escalator of PILOT revenues for Genesee County, the Town of Byron, and Byron-Bergen Central School District.

The project also includes a proposed 15-year host agreement for the town of Byron at $2,000 per MW with a 2% annual increase which would generate approximately $172,934 to the town over the life of the agreement.

In total, GSPP Route 262, LLC is estimated to generate a $627,303 increase in property-tax type revenues to host municipalities resulting in $5.14 in revenue for every $1 generated from the property’s current use.

GSPP Route 262, LLC has requested a sales tax exemption of $1.056 million, a mortgage tax exemption of $70,993 and a property tax exemption of $778,344.

A public hearing on the proposed project will be scheduled in the town of Byron.