GCEDC board approves more than $2 million in abatements for $17.6 million project in Pembroke

Press release:

The GCEDC board approved a final resolution for a proposed $17.6 million project by NEXgistics to construct a 140,000 sq. ft. warehouse distribution center and national headquarters in Pembroke at its board meeting on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

NEXgistics is a fast-growing third-party logistics provider specializing in consumer electronics, sporting and outdoor goods, e-bikes and related products with operations in New York and Nevada.

The facility will be located on 30 acres of land on Vision Parkway in the town of Pembroke. NEXgistics currently leases space at two locations in western New York and will build a centrally located facility that enables the company to retain 21 full-time positions and create three new jobs.

“Thanks to our local and state officials, Genesee County is becoming a business ecosystem that companies across the country want to be a part of,” said Steve Hyde, Genesee County Economic Development Center president and CEO. “Along with our friendly business environment, companies have access to talent developing at our high schools and career-focused Genesee Valley BOCES, and institutions such as the Monroe Community College FWD Center, Northland Workforce Training Center, Rochester Technology and Manufacturing Association, and other partners.”

NEXgistics has requested sales tax exemptions estimated at $812,000, a property tax abatement of approximately $1,116,360, and a mortgage tax exemption estimated at $154,650. For every $1 of public benefit the company is investing $7 into the local economy.