GCEDC board backs $25 La Fermière investment in Ag Park

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) Board of Directors advanced 3 projects with proposed investments of more than $31.5 million in Genesee County at its board meeting on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

The GCEDC Board of Directors accepted an initial resolution for La Fermière’s proposed $25 million project to construct a 50,000 sq. ft. yogurt manufacturing facility in the Genesee Valley Agri-Business Park.

The proposed project adds to Batavia’s Dairy Hub of the Northeast, supporting over 900 direct jobs, over $500 million of capital investment, and over 1 million square feet of dairy processing facilities.

La Fermière has pledged to create up to 68 jobs over the first 3 years of operations in Genesee County. Founded in France, the company has been active in US markets since 2018.

“We are ready to move to the next step. The next level for us is to make our very first big investment in the US and building a new state of the art facility here,” La Fermière US Vice President Lucas Praticci said in a presentation to the GCEDC Board.

La Fermière plans to produce French yogurt and dairy dessert products using fresh milk and cream at the facility.

“We have a unique product, and we are very proud to bring this culture and our culture here to the US,” Praticci said.

La Fermière is requesting $1.8 million in property, sales, and mortgage tax assistance. The project is estimated to generate $54.9 million of local economic benefits over 10 years, equal to $43 dollars in economic activity for every $1 of public investment.

A public hearing on the proposed project will be scheduled in the town of Batavia at Batavia Town Hall.

The GCEDC accepted an initial resolution from O-AT-KA Milk Products, LLC for a 3,246 sq. ft. expansion of its existing facility in the town of Batavia.

The proposed $3.5 million investment will house two new 18,000-gallon tanks to increase the capabilities of cream-based liquor beverages. The expansion proposes to create two new jobs.

O-AT-KA Milk Products, LLC is requesting approximately $214,406 in property, sales, and mortgage tax assistance. The project is estimated to generate $3.5 million of local economic benefits over 10 years, equal to $27 dollars in economic activity for every $1 of public investment.

A public hearing on the proposed project will be scheduled in the town of Batavia at Batavia Town Hall.

The GCEDC also approved a final resolution for Apple Tree Acres, LLC. The $3.15 million project will construct a stand-alone 50,000 sq. ft. facility in the Apple Tree Acres business park. Apple Tree Acres, LLC plans to create three new jobs.

Apple Tree Acres, LLC has been granted approximately $490,225 in property, sales, and mortgage tax exemptions. The project is estimated to generate $2.8 million in economic activity, equal to $6 of economic activity for every $1 of public investment.