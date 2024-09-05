GCEDC board to consider $3.8M Le Roy project Thursday

Press Release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) board of directors will consider an initial resolution for a project by 9 Lent Avenue, LLC in the village of Le Roy.

The estimated $3.8 million project would renovate an existing 32,500 square-foot structure at 9 Lent Avenue and create 4 new jobs.

9 Lent Avenue, LLC has requested assistance valued at $267,725 in property tax abatements and $77,600 in sales tax exemptions, with the project estimated to generate $3,382,738 in fiscal returns based on new employment and new municipal revenue.

The GCEDC Board also will consider final resolutions for two community solar farm projects in the town of Le Roy.

FFP NY Le Roy Project1, LLC and FFP NY Le Roy Project2, LLC represent a total $20 million investment and will generate up to 7 megawatts of power through the installation of ground-mounted solar panels.

The GCEDC board meeting will be Thursday, September 5 at 4 p.m. at the MedTech Center’s Innovation Zone, 99 MedTech Drive, Batavia.

Meeting materials and links to a live stream/on-demand recording of the meeting is available at www.gcedc.com.