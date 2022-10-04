GCEDC board to consider assistance for $12 million renovation of former hotel and indoor water park

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) board will consider an initial resolution for a proposed $12 million investment by 8250 Park Road, LLC for extensive renovations to the former Quality Inn & Suites and Palm Island Indoor Water Park in the town of Batavia at its board meeting on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

8250 Park Road, LLC would renovate the four-season tourism and hospitality facility’s water park, hotel rooms, lobby, event spaces, water park, and restaurant. The re-development proposes to create 38 new full-time jobs. The project is estimated to generate $32 of economic activity for every $1 of local public benefits.

8250 Park Road, LLC is requesting sales tax exemptions estimated at $458,400, a property tax abatement of approximately $659,521, and a mortgage tax exemption estimated at $80,000.

If accepted, a public hearing for the initial application would be scheduled in the town of Batavia.

The Oct. 6 GCEDC Board meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at the MedTech Center’s Innovation Zone, 99 MedTech Drive across the street from Genesee Community College. On-demand recording of the meeting also will be available at www.gcedc.com.