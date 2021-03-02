GCEDC board to consider LandPro, solar power projects

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) Board of Directors will consider approving incentives for a $9.2 million project at its March 4 board meeting.

LandPro Equipment LLC is proposing to acquire and develop a 14-acre parcel to build a 50,000-square-foot facility for a full-service John Deere Agriculture and Turf Dealership. The facility would primarily be used for operations and training, with a portion of the facility used for retail.

The project proposes to create five new jobs and retain approximately 60 jobs in Genesee County.

A public hearing about the project was conducted on Feb. 25.

The GCEDC board also will consider initial applications for three community solar projects.