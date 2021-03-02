GCEDC board to consider LandPro, solar power projects
Press release:
The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) Board of Directors will consider approving incentives for a $9.2 million project at its March 4 board meeting.
LandPro Equipment LLC is proposing to acquire and develop a 14-acre parcel to build a 50,000-square-foot facility for a full-service John Deere Agriculture and Turf Dealership. The facility would primarily be used for operations and training, with a portion of the facility used for retail.
The project proposes to create five new jobs and retain approximately 60 jobs in Genesee County.
A public hearing about the project was conducted on Feb. 25.
The GCEDC board also will consider initial applications for three community solar projects.
- Forefront Power LLC (Elba Solar) is proposing to invest $9.7 million in a community solar project on Norton Road in the Town of Elba. The project will generate 5 MW of power and is projected to generate approximately $518,803 in new revenue to Genesee County, the Town of Elba, and the Elba Central School District over the proposed 15-year agreement.
- Solar Liberty is proposing to invest $7.7 million in two community solar projects on Tesnow Road in the Town of Pembroke. The projects will generate 4 MW and 5 MW of power and are projected to generate approximately $856,024 in new revenue to Genesee County, the Town of Pembroke, and the Akron Central School District over the proposed 15-year agreement.
