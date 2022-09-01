GCEDC board to consider warehouse project at today's meeting

Press release:

The GCEDC board will consider a final resolution for a proposed $17.6 million project by Nexgistics to construct a 140,000 sq. ft. warehouse distribution center and national headquarters in Pembroke at its board meeting on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Nexgistics is a fast-growing third-party logistics provider specializing in consumer electronics, sporting and outdoor goods, e-bikes and related products with operations in New York and Nevada. Nexgistics currently leases space at two locations in western New York and is seeking to build a centrally located facility that will enable the company to retain 21 full-time positions and create three new jobs. The facility would be located on 30 acres of land on Vision Parkway in the town of Pembroke.

Nexgistics is requesting sales tax exemptions estimated at $812,000, a property tax abatement of approximately $1,116,360, and a mortgage tax exemption estimated at $154,650. For every $1 of public benefit the company is investing $7 into the local economy.

The Sept. 1, 2022, GCEDC Board meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at the MedTech Center’s Innovation Zone, 99 MedTech Drive across the street from Genesee Community College. On-demand recording of the meeting also will be available at www.gcedc.com.