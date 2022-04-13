GCEDC releases 2021 annual report

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) released its 2021 annual report demonstrating significant investments made throughout Genesee County during the past year. Themes from the Annual Report include the revitalization of downtowns, acceleration of workforce development and the impact of shovel-ready sites in Genesee County.

During 2021, groundbreaking events, expansion projects and new activity occurred across Genesee County, including major projects at the Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP), Apple Tree Acres, and preparedness for future growth at the Genesee Valley Agri-Business Park and Gateway II Corporate Park. These projects will have an estimated economic impact of $647 million.

Highlighting one of the largest investments in 2021 is Plug Power. The $232 million investment will be home to the first large-scale green hydrogen manufacturing facility in North America. Plug Power is now under construction at STAMP, Genesee County’s 1,250-acre mega site located in the town of Alabama.

“Significant progress and financial investments were made in Genesee County in 2021 and one of the main reasons is our shovel-ready sites,” said Steve Hyde, GCEDC President and CEO. “Our local, county and state government partners and the private sector have done a great job in collaborating to bring in new jobs and capital investment as well as retaining jobs at existing businesses.”

The GCEDC assisted in two significant expansions of homegrown businesses in 2021, including Craft Cannery and Liberty Pumps both located at Apple Tree Acres. Craft Cannery was able to double its production capacity as a result of new equipment it purchased through assistance from the Genesee Gateway Local Development Corporation (GGLDC).

Liberty Pumps broke ground on the company’s third major expansion since 2000 at Apple Tree Acres. The company’s $13.5 million materials center started construction in October 2021 and is expected to create 30 new jobs. The family-owned company currently has over 300 employees.

Another highlight from the 2021 Annual Report focuses on workforce development, especially among high school students.

The GLOW region has been equipping students and future employees with the appropriate educational tracks for careers in the food and beverage, advanced manufacturing, and skilled trades sectors among others.

Since the launch of GLOW With Your Hands, there has been a 30% increase in student participation and a 73% increase in participation of the Finger Lakes Youth Apprenticeship Program from 2021 to 2022. This in turn is helping companies across the County to hire locally for hundreds of job openings.

“One of the biggest reasons employers operate in Genesee County is because of our people. We are centrally located between two major tech hubs and have career-focused programs preparing students in growing industries with great career opportunities,” said Chris Suozzi, GCEDC VP of Business and Workforce Development. “Programs such as GLOW With Your Hands, Finger Lakes Youth Apprenticeship, and Cornell in High School are preparing the next generation for positions in these sectors.”