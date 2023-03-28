GCEDC to consider Byron solar project resolution Thursday

Press Release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) board of directors will consider an initial resolution for GSPP Route 262, LLC’s 5 MW community solar project at its board meeting on Thursday, March 30, 2023. The project’s total capital investment is estimated at $13 million and will be located in the town of Byron.

GSPP Route 262, LLC’s project is aligned with New York's goals for renewable energy, energy efficiency and greenhouse gas reductions, and will offer customers a 10% discount vs. average market rates for the generated power.

Agreements negotiated for GSPP Route 262, LLC’s project PILOT would generate $4,000/MWAC + a 2% annual escalator of revenues with Genesee County, the Town of Byron, and Byron-Bergen Central School District. This project is estimated to generate a $627,303 increase in property-tax type revenues to host municipalities.

If the project application is accepted, a public hearing will be scheduled on the proposed project agreement in the town of Byron.

The March 30, 2023, GCEDC board meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at the MedTech Center’s Innovation Zone, 99 MedTech Drive, Batavia. Meeting materials and links to a live stream/on-demand recording of the meeting is available at www.gcedc.com