GCEDC to review $20M solar farm proposals for Thursday meeting in Le Roy

Press Release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) board of directors will consider initial resolutions for two community solar farm projects in Le Roy at the board’s August 1 meeting.

FFP NY Le Roy Project1, LLC and FFP NY Le Roy Project2, LLC represent a total $20 million investment and will generate up to 7 megawatts of power through the installation of ground-mounted solar panels.

FFP NY Le Roy Project1, LLC’s proposed $13.5 million project would generate $4,000/megawatts (AC) + a 2% annual escalator of revenues with the Town of Le Roy, Genesee County and Le Roy School District. The project also includes a host agreement with the Town of Le Roy and is estimated to generate a $566,261 increase in property-tax type revenues to the host municipalities.

FFP NY Le Roy Project2, LLC’s proposed $6.5 million project also would generate $4,000 per megawatt (AC) + a 2% annual escalator of revenues with the Town of Le Roy, Genesee County and Le Roy School District. The project also includes a host agreement with the Town of Le Roy and is estimated to generate a $229,119 increase in property-tax type revenues to host municipalities.

If the proposed project applications are accepted, public hearings will be scheduled in the town of Le Roy.

The August 1 GCEDC board meeting will be held at 3 p.m. at the MedTech Center’s Innovation Zone, 99 MedTech Drive, Batavia. Meeting materials and links to a live stream/on-demand recording of the meeting is available at www.gcedc.com.