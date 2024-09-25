Genesee Amateur Hockey Association offering beginner ice hockey program for kids

Press Release:

The Genesee Amateur Hockey Association is offering a Beginner Ice Hockey Learn to Play Program at the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena, located on Evans Street next to the Batavia Fire Department in Batavia. This program is open to boys and girls ages 4 and up, and no prior skating experience is needed.

Session I lasts for 15 weeks and costs $125, while Session II is also 15 weeks and costs $75. The program starts on October 5.

A Beginner Orientation will take place on Wednesday, October 2, at 6 p.m. at the rink, and everyone is invited to attend. For additional information, including the schedule and registration instructions, please contact Marcia Barnes at 585-409-1383 or via email at Barnes.marcia21@gmail.com.

For more details, visit www.BataviaRamparts.com. Don’t go through life without goals—play hockey! GO RAMPARTS!