Genesee Cancer Assistance planning a fun-filled bowling event on March 2

Press Release:

Genesee Cancer Assistance (GCA) is adding a new fundraising event on March 2. The Bowling Event will be a fun-filled day of bowling, contests, and shenanigans supporting GCA! This event is for everyone, so bring your friends and family!

The event will take place at Strikeforce Lanes, 49 S. Pearl St., Oakfield. To accommodate everyone, there are three shifts available: noon, 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. Entry for teams of four is $120 and teams can register online at www.geneseecancerassistance.org.

There will also be additional raffles, including a cooler of booze available, and Rusty Rail Bar & Grill will be offering food and drink specials! Come out and have some fun while supporting GCA. All money raised will stay in Genesee County.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available! Can’t make it to bowl? You can still support the event as a sponsor. Lane sponsors will have their sign above each lane for the duration of the event at $150, with only twelve available!

Additionally, Strike and Spare sponsorships are available, please visit the website or contact Event Coordinator, Kathy Antinore, at kathy@geneseecancerassistance.org.

For more information about this event, future events, our services, or how to volunteer, please visit www.geneseecancerassistance.org or call the office at (585) 345-0417.