Genesee County 4-H members compete at regional equine contest

Press Release:

The Genesee County 4-H Horse Program was well-represented at the Finger Lakes Region 4-H Horse Extravaganza on Saturday, March 2 at Honeoye Falls Intermediate School.

4-H youth from across the Finger Lakes region competed in Horse Bowl and Hippology Contests at the event.

Horse Bowl is a Jeopardy-style competition that tests participants' knowledge of equine facts, including breeds, equipment, nutrition, and more.

Hippology is a hands-on test of identifying equipment, feeds, and other equine facts.

Top-placing participants will have the opportunity to represent the region at the state-level contests at Cornell University and the New York State Fair later this year.

Horse Bowl Results:

Alana Mlyniec – 2nd Senior, 1st Senior Team

Lydia Page – 4th Senior, 1st Senior Team

Hippology Results:

Lydia Page – 3rd Senior, 1st Senior Team

Alana Mlyniec – 5th Senior, 1st Senior Team

Congratulations to all of the 4-H members who competed in the contest and special thanks to coaches Eva Rhoads and Jomni Tarbell for all of their hard work and dedication to the 4-H Horse Bowl Club.

The Genesee County 4-H Program is a youth development program for youth ages 5-18. New 4-H youth members, adult volunteers, and clubs are always welcome to join. For information about how to join the Genesee County 4-H Program, please contact the 4-H Office at genesee4h@cornell.edu or (585) 343-3040 ext. 101. Enrollment information is also available on our website at http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu.