Press Release:

Starting May 28, Genesee County Offices will shift their hours of operation from the previous hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to the summer hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

As in years past, this slight shift will not affect the total number of hours that county offices will be open to the public. These new hours will remain in effect until August 30.