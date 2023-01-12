Genesee County Chamber of Commerce announces the 51st annual award recipients

Press Release:

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 51st Annual Awards Ceremony, which will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Batavia Downs Gaming, 8315 Park Road, Batavia.

This is the County’s premier event that honors businesses and individuals for their achievements in business, community service and volunteerism. Tickets are $50 per person or a table of 8 for $360.

The evening begins at 5 p.m. with Hors d'oeuvres, Entrée Tables and a Cash Bar (no formal sit-down dinner is to be served). The Award Program starts at 7 p.m., when dessert and coffee will be served.

This year’s honorees are:

Business of the Year: Max Pies Furniture Company, Inc.

Agricultural Business of the Year: Fenton’s Produce LLC

Innovative Business of the Year: Empire Hemp Co. LLC

Special Service Recognition of the Year: Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council (GO ART!)

Geneseean of the Year: Norm Argulski

Call Kelly J. Bermingham at 585-343-7440, Ext. 1026 to make your reservations.