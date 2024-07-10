Genesee County changes internet domain for official website and email addresses

Press Release:

Effective July 9, the official internet domain for Genesee County will change from co.genesee.ny.us to geneseeny.gov. This transition aligns with State legislation requiring counties to utilize .gov domains for their official network presence prior to August 1.

This change reflects the County’s dedication to safeguarding public data. A .gov domain ensures that the public can easily identify official Genesee County government information.

While the County has officially moved to geneseeny.gov, there are areas where co.genesee.ny.us will still exist. These web locations will be eliminated over time but remain in place to ensure a smooth browsing experience for County website users.

In addition, Genesee County email addresses have also been updated to @geneseeny.gov. Emails sent to @co.genesee.ny.us addresses will be automatically redirected to the new @geneseeny.gov inboxes.