Genesee County Conservative Party announces endorsements for local candidates

Press Release:

The Genesee County Conservative Party are proud to announce the following endorsements:

COUNTY LEGISLATURE

District 3 - Gordon Dibble, (Pembroke/Darien)

District 5 - Dr. George Vito (Le Roy)

District 7 - John Deleo (Batavia city wards 1 & 6)

District 9 - Kathy Briggs (Batavia city ward 4 & 5)

BATAVIA CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE

Richard Richmond

Eugene Jankowski

TOWN OF BATAVIA TOWN SUPERVISOR

Greg Post

TOWN OF BATAVIA TOWN CLERK

Amy DiSalvo

TOWN OF BATAVIA TOWN BOARD

Patti Michalak

TOWN OF BETHANY TOWN JUSTICE

Jeffrey Wolak

TOWN OF LEROY TOWN BOARD

William Fox

David Paddock

TOWN OF LEROY TOWN JUSTICE

Emily McNamara

TOWN OF BYRON TOWN SUPERVISOR

Jeffery Thompson

TOWN OF BYRON TOWN CLERK

Kristy Murphy

We wish everyone the very best of luck.

Anyone looking to join the Conservative Party Committee, please email Chairwoman, Julie Carasone at jcarasonw2001@gmail.com.