Genesee County Democratic Party thanks and remembers those who fought the Jan. 6 domestic terrorist attack

Press Release:

A year ago today, the world watched in horror as the US Capital came under attack in an attempt to block the peaceful transfer of power. We watched as police officers were beaten and vandals’ broke windows and shimmed up scaffolding. The world gasped as the bangs on the House chamber doors grew louder and more intense and brave Capitol Police stood guard. Our government representatives hid under desks and donned chemical masks. Others, reaching back to their military training, helped their

colleagues navigate to the tunnels which would, hopefully, provide them safety. In the twelve months since we all watched an American Coup unfold during primetime, very little has been done to punish those who participated in launching this attack or implementing policies to prevent it from happening again.

When the dust settled, New York Representatives Chris Jacobs, Nicole Malliotakis, Elise Stefanik, and Lee Zeldin betrayed their oath to the Constitution by refusing to certify legitimateelectoral votes. New Yorkers still remember this.

Today, the Genesee County Democratic Party thanks the brave individuals who serve and protect our nation from threats, both foreign and domestic. We honor those who uphold their oath to the constitution and have the courage to speak up when needed. We hope that you join us in this day of remembrace for those we lost during the terrorist attack and implore the House Sedition Caucus to follow the example of Congressman Rice of South Carolina, who admitted that there was no reason to not certify the 2020 election and expressed

regret for his vote.