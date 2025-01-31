Genesee County Democrats seeking individuals to run for local office in 2025

Press Release:

If you are someone who is civic-minded, independent, ambitious, enjoys exploring creative solutions to problems, and wants to make an impact in your community, we want to talk to you about running for local office.

If you are interested in getting involved politically in any capacity, please reach out to us at geneseenydemocrats@gmail.com or www.geneseenydemocrats.org

The following local elected offices will be voted on in November 2025.

County Legislature District 7: City of Batavia Wards 1 & 6

County Legislature District 9: City of Batavia Wards 4 & 5

City of Batavia – 3 City Council at Large Seats