Genesee County distributing COVID test kits on Saturday

County officials stress that there will be more opportunities in the future for the distribution of tests.

There are 2,580 available test kits, with two tests per kit. Attendees will be required to show proof of Genesee County residence in order to receive a kit(s). Should a resident test positive with an at-home rapid test, they are asked to report it here.

Residents can also sign up for an upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinic to receive their first dose, booster shot, or a pediatric dose for children age 5-11 here.