Genesee County DPW has been awarded a full work zone package from NYS

Press Release:

The NYS LTAP Center - Cornell Local Roads Program (NYSLTAP-CLRP) congratulates the Genesee County Department of Public Works as one of the winners in the 2024-25 Work Zone Equipment Package Grant - funded by a grant from the New York State Governor's Traffic Safety Committee. We know that many agencies with small budgets have difficulty getting new work zone

equipment, especially when it’s stolen or damaged due to circumstances beyond their control.

The equipment includes cones, safety vests, work zone signs, and stop-slow paddles for setting up a proper work zone. These materials help keep our highway and DPW crews safe when working out on the road.

“We know that many agencies have difficulty getting work zone equipment, especially when it’s stolen or damaged due to circumstances beyond their control. Good work zone signs protect the workers, improve communication with the public, and make the work more efficient by allowing it to be done faster.” said NYS LTAP Center - Cornell Local Roads Program Director, David Orr, PE.

The NYSLTAP-CLRP Work Zone Equipment Package Grant is for NYS highway and public works departments that have lost, damaged, or are in need of work zone equipment. This year’s grant, from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, allows the NYSLTAP–CLRP to purchase 30 work zone packages, each work zone package comes to just over $1,900.

The NYS LTAP Center - Cornell Local Roads Program provides technical assistance and training to highway and public works departments across New York State. Additional information can be found www.nysltap.org by contacting NYSLTAP-CLRP at 607-255-8033 or clrp@cornell.edu.