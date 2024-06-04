Genesee County expands HELP program to address staffing shortages

Press Release:
Genesee County is pleased to announce the expansion of the Hiring Emergency Limited Placement (HELP) Program, approved by the New York State Department of Civil Service, to address staffing shortages for critical roles.
The HELP Program, initially implemented for the following key positions, has now been extended to include several additional titles.
Previously Approved HELP Program Titles:
- Caseworkers
- Emergency Services Dispatchers
- Mental Health Clinical Therapists
- Mental Health Clinical Social Workers
- Social Welfare Examiners
Newly Approved Non-Competitive Positions:
- Accounting Supervisors
- Assistant Social Worker II
- Case Manager II
- Clerk Typist
- Electronic Health Records Program Specialist
- Financial Clerk Typist
- Housing Coordinator
- Intake Clerk
- Legal Clerk Typist
- Motor Vehicle Service Representative
Effective immediately until December 31, 2024, candidates hired for these positions will not be required to undergo Civil Service testing and will be hired in a non-competitive classification. This extension aims to enhance recruitment efforts, increase the pool of qualified candidates, and alleviate concerns about exam requirements.
The County's Human Resources Department will continue collaborating with various departments to ensure a smooth transition and effective recruitment for these roles.
Candidates must still meet the minimum qualifications for their respective positions. Genesee County remains committed to maintaining high standards and ensuring hired professionals are well-suited for their roles.
For further information or inquiries about the expanded HELP Program, please contact the Genesee County Human Resources Department at 585-815-7805 or civilservice@geneseeny.gov.