Genesee County expands HELP program to address staffing shortages

Genesee County is pleased to announce the expansion of the Hiring Emergency Limited Placement (HELP) Program, approved by the New York State Department of Civil Service, to address staffing shortages for critical roles.

The HELP Program, initially implemented for the following key positions, has now been extended to include several additional titles.

Previously Approved HELP Program Titles:

Caseworkers

Emergency Services Dispatchers

Mental Health Clinical Therapists

Mental Health Clinical Social Workers

Social Welfare Examiners

Newly Approved Non-Competitive Positions:

Accounting Supervisors

Assistant Social Worker II

Case Manager II

Clerk Typist

Electronic Health Records Program Specialist

Financial Clerk Typist

Housing Coordinator

Intake Clerk

Legal Clerk Typist

Motor Vehicle Service Representative

Effective immediately until December 31, 2024, candidates hired for these positions will not be required to undergo Civil Service testing and will be hired in a non-competitive classification. This extension aims to enhance recruitment efforts, increase the pool of qualified candidates, and alleviate concerns about exam requirements.

The County's Human Resources Department will continue collaborating with various departments to ensure a smooth transition and effective recruitment for these roles.

Candidates must still meet the minimum qualifications for their respective positions. Genesee County remains committed to maintaining high standards and ensuring hired professionals are well-suited for their roles.

For further information or inquiries about the expanded HELP Program, please contact the Genesee County Human Resources Department at 585-815-7805 or civilservice@geneseeny.gov.