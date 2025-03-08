Genesee County expands NY HELPS program to streamline hiring and fill vacancies

Press Release:

Genesee County is pleased to announce the continued expansion of the NY HELPS program, an initiative created to assist New York State agencies in filling vacancies across the state by streamlining the hiring process. The program has proven to be a successful tool for local agencies to fill vacancies, and its extension through June 30, 2026, ensures ongoing support for essential services.

Anita Cleveland, Genesee County Human Resources Director, emphasized the program’s local impact, "The NY HELPS Program – Local has been an invaluable tool for Genesee County and its municipalities. Genesee County has filled over 130 positions with qualified candidates through this initiative. With the program’s extension and expansion, Genesee County Human Resources continues to evaluate additional titles for inclusion."

Effective immediately through June 30, 2026, candidates hired for the identified positions will not be required to undergo Civil Service testing. Instead, they will be classified as non-competitive hires, significantly streamlining the hiring process and expanding opportunities for job seekers.

Genesee County encourages interested applicants to explore these opportunities and take advantage of the simplified hiring process under NY HELPS.

For more information on available positions and application procedures, visit www.geneseeny.gov/jobs or contact the Genesee County Human Resources Department at 585-815-7805.