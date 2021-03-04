Genesee County has 16 new COVID-19 cases today

Data Update –

Genesee County received 16 new positive cases of COVID-19. The new positive cases reside in the: West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke) Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.

Twelve of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Four of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

Orleans County received five new positive cases of COVID-19.