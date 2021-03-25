Genesee County has 24 new coronavirus cases today

Data Update –

Genesee County reporting 24 new positive cases of COVID-19. The new positive cases reside in the: West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke) Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.

Ten of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Two of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

Three of the new positive individuals are inmates at the Genesee County Jail.

Orleans County reporting seven new positive cases of COVID-19.​