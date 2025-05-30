Genesee County Healthy Neighborhoods program offers free help to make homes safer and healthier

Press Release:

Have you changed the batteries in your smoke detectors? Do you know how old your fire extinguisher is? Have you tested your home for radon gas? Does someone in your home have asthma?

The Genesee County Health Department’s Healthy Neighborhoods Program (HNP) may be able to help. This program is for people who live in the City and Town of Batavia.

HNP has four main goals:

Help people with asthma - This program gives tips and supplies to help manage asthma and avoid trips to the hospital. Participants are encouraged to talk with their healthcare provider to create a written plan to follow during an attack. If you qualify, we can give you asthma-safe cleaning products. Prevent lead poisoning in children - We partner with our Lead Poisoning Prevention Program to check your home for lead paint and teach you how to keep your family safe from lead. Make the air in your home cleaner - We provide education on carbon monoxide poisoning, radon gas, smoking cessation, and pest management. Eligible participants may receive a carbon monoxide detector or radon test kit. Prevent fires and accidents at the home - During visits, staff test smoke detectors and encourage participants to practice fire escape routes. Free smoke detectors, small fire extinguishers, and replacement batteries are available to eligible participants.

Staff will be going door to door in the City of Batavia to tell people about this program. If no one is home, we leave a door hanger with contact information. Information on what streets we are visiting each week is posted on the Health Department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts @GOHealthNY.

For more information on the program, call the Genesee County Health Department at 585-344-2580 x5555 or visit www.GOHealthNY.org.